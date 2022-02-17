FIFIELD — The Nature Education Center in Fifield recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to first-year college students Max Brunner and Taylor Pritzel.
The NEC in Fifield Scholarship is awarded to Chequamegon High School graduates who qualify as either residing in, or having a parent who resides in the Town of Fifield, and who apply and compete for the scholarship at the time of graduation. To earn the scholarship, the student must successfully complete their first semesters in college with a grade point average of 2.5 or better on a 4-point system.
Brunner is attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout with an interest in technology education. Pritzel started her journey of becoming a nurse at the Northcentral Technical College her first semester, and is currently attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for her second semester.
The NEC in Fifield was established in 2001 as a way to encourage students and adults to get outside to learn about, enjoy and share the beauty of nature while promoting its preservation. This scholarship is intended to help high school students to continue their education and help them become successful, productive, and contributing members of society while caring about our natural world. The NEC scholarship will be available again to students who graduate in the spring of 2022.
The private Nature Education Center in Fifield operated by Tom & Mary Lou Nicholls is open seasonally by appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.