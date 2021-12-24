MARENISCO, Mich. — Gogebic County Sheriff's Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers remain on the scene of a Friday morning shooting at a cabin in Marenisco Township, Michigan.

According to a news release from Gogebic County Sheriff Pete Matonich, an individual is in custody following a reported shooting involving two victims. One victim is reported to be deceased and a second was injured.

