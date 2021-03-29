...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY...
Strong southerly winds will continue late this afternoon and
evening with speeds sustained from 15 to 25 mph, with higher
gusts. Low relative humidities will combine with the strong winds
and warm temperatures today to elevate fire weather concerns
across northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
Evers vetoes Wisconsin legislative oversight of COVID funds
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers killed a bill Monday that would have given Republican legislators oversight of Wisconsin's share of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds, instead announcing his own plan for distributing the money.
Evers, a Democrat, took the unusual step of vetoing the bill during a news conference at a Milwaukee cafe, holding up the veto for television cameras. The move reflects the growing animosity between the governor and Republican legislative leaders as the pandemic drags on.
