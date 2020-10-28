Wisconsin judge upholds mask order for enclosed spaces

FILE - This July 30, 2020 image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, upheld Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate in the face of a conservative challenge. St. Croix County Circuit Judge R. Michael Waterman ruled that Evers did not overstep his authority by issuing multiple emergency orders on the coronavirus.

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers pleaded with Wisconsin residents Tuesday to stay home and limit their interactions to immediate family amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and related deaths.

The virus has been running rampant in Wisconsin since September. The state was fourth in the country in per capita cases over the last two weeks as of Monday, with 840 cases per 100,000 people. The governor asked residents to voluntarily shelter in place, limit their interactions to a total of five people, and get takeout or delivery rather than eating at restaurants.

