MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed into law a bipartisan bill that will boost pay for state public defenders at a time when the office has lost dozens of employees in the face of stagnant wages.
The bill allows for merit-based pay raises higher than the standard 10% increases. The public defender's office will be able to offer raises higher than 10% only for the upcoming fiscal year, using savings from the past year when the office lost 78 staff members.
