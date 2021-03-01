MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed into law a bipartisan bill that will boost pay for state public defenders at a time when the office has lost dozens of employees in the face of stagnant wages.

The bill allows for merit-based pay raises higher than the standard 10% increases. The public defender's office will be able to offer raises higher than 10% only for the upcoming fiscal year, using savings from the past year when the office lost 78 staff members.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments