...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Evers proposes $100 million for new venture capital fund
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will propose more than $329 million in new economic development initiatives as part of his state budget proposal on Tuesday, including a new $100 million venture capital fund to help startups and $200 million to assist small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers released details of his economic development plan on Sunday. He will submit his two-year state budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which will then spend months reworking it before passing its own version this summer.
