MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, the same day that more than 2 million more people became eligible for shots.

The Republican-authored bill allows dentists who complete eight hours of training on vaccine protocols and record keeping to administer shots. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

