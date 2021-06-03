MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid Wednesday, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.

The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he's running again, saying he's likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer. But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments