MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took a significant step toward announcing a reelection bid Wednesday, naming key campaign staff for a run in 2022.
The first-term Democrat has not officially said whether he's running again, saying he's likely to decide after the state budget is complete later this summer. But his naming of a campaign manager and other top posts is among the clearest signs yet that he intends to run.
