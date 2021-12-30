In this file photo, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School on July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay. Evers said he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which came under scrutiny following the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers said he might support efforts to overhaul Wisconsin’s bail system, which came under scrutiny following the Waukesha Christmas parade deaths.
The Democratic governor told WISC-TV in a year-end interview published Monday that he might support changing the bail system to raise the amounts that violent offenders have to pay to stay free pending trial. But he said everyone needs to “take a breath” after the Waukesha incident and that all stakeholders would have to be involved in any discussions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.