FILE - In this March 21, 2012, file photo, a farmer tills a field Wednesday, March 21, 2012, in rural Hazel Green, Wis. Maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas are among the recommendations made Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, by a task force created Gov. Tony Evers .(Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP)

MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state's rural economy, he announced Friday.

Evers, a Democrat, submits his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16, which will take the next several months rewriting it before passing their version sometime in the summer.

