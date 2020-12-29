Gov. Tony Evers

In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis. Evers says he’ll likely include criminal justice reforms in the next state budget as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism. The governor told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that the executive budget will “hopefully” include proposals to resolve criminal justice disparities. He declined to offer specifics.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget could include criminal justice reforms as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism, setting up another potential conflict with Republicans who have been reluctant to take any action to address police protocols.

Evers told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that he may include criminal justice reforms in the budget that will "hopefully" resolve disparities that exist in the system. He refused to offer any specifics beyond saying he hopes to offer proposals "people will engage on in a positive way," leaving it unclear whether he wants to reshape police standards or reform the prison system, or both. He did say the state must find a way to resolve problems at Lincoln Hills, the state's youth prison, and help inmates avoid reoffending.

