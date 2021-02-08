Marijuana

A caregiver picks out a marijuana bud for a patient at a marijuana dispensary in Denver. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has proposed legalizing medical and recreational use of the drug. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

 Ed Andrieski

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, an idea that will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana.

Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments