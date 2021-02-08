...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
A caregiver picks out a marijuana bud for a patient at a marijuana dispensary in Denver. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has proposed legalizing medical and recreational use of the drug. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, an idea that will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana.
Evers said the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
