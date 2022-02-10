A majority of Wisconsin citizens, by passing resolutions and referendums calling for nonpartisan redistricting, demanded that our government be defined by fair voting districts. Nearly 75% of Wisconsin voters – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – said they want political bias removed from redistricting, regardless of whether it costs their party seats. This is a testament to the fair mindedness of Wisconsin people who want and expect fair elections.

So why do our Republican legislators believe they have no obligation to abide by the will of their constituents? They say there is no problem with their maps because they are legal. However, legal is not the issue here, fairness and respecting the will of the majority is the issue. The fact is, independent reports indicate that partisan gerrymandering is extreme in the maps proposed by legislative Republicans, which means that the voting districts are created so that they purposely dilute the voice of voters.

