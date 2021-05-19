Empty Bowls were wrapped for protection before being purchased by participants in a fundraiser held at Chequamegon High School on Wednesday, May 5. Bowls were handcrafted by students. Soups were provided by Kountry Kafe of Fifield. All proceeds went to The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry in Park Falls.
One of the many handmade bowls created by Chequamegon School District elementary, middle and high school students that were sold, along with soup to fill them, at the school's Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit The Lord's Cupboard Food Pantry in Park Falls.
Wednesday, May 5 Chequamegon High School’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and the Art Departments from Chequamegon High School and Middle School hosted an “Empty Bowls” event to benefit The Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry in Park Falls. The event was organized by high school English teacher Juliet Corbett, grade K-5 and 9-12 art teacher Sierra Thomfohrda and Middle School art teacher Josi Birchmeier to raise awareness of and fight hunger in the Park Falls area.
For a minimum $10 donation participants could order a handmade bowl filled with chili, chicken and dumpling or broccoli soup provided by Kountry Kafe of Fifield. FBLA covered the cost of the soup.
