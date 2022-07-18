Edward Jacob “Jake” Hodgkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 69 in his home in Hayward, WI. Jake was born May 24, 1953 in Petoskey, MI the son of Harry and Loretta (Rogers) Hodgkinson. At a young age Jake’s family moved to St. James, MN where he grew up and graduated from high school. This is where he established many of his lifelong friendships. In his adult life he settled in Hayward, WI.

Jake was an incredible student and athlete. He was vice president of his class and on the wrestling team that won the Minnesota State Championship in 1972. Jake himself was the state runner up individually. That summer he qualified for the International AAU wrestling team and traveled to Europe to compete. Among his other accomplishments Jake earned the highest award of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Later becoming Scout Master as an adult in Park Falls, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Hodgkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments