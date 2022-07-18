...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties through 545 PM
CDT...
At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Edward Jacob “Jake” Hodgkinson passed away peacefully at the age of 69 in his home in Hayward, WI. Jake was born May 24, 1953 in Petoskey, MI the son of Harry and Loretta (Rogers) Hodgkinson. At a young age Jake’s family moved to St. James, MN where he grew up and graduated from high school. This is where he established many of his lifelong friendships. In his adult life he settled in Hayward, WI.
Jake was an incredible student and athlete. He was vice president of his class and on the wrestling team that won the Minnesota State Championship in 1972. Jake himself was the state runner up individually. That summer he qualified for the International AAU wrestling team and traveled to Europe to compete. Among his other accomplishments Jake earned the highest award of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. Later becoming Scout Master as an adult in Park Falls, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.