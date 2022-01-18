Edward J. Willer, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 peacefully at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born June 18, 1926 in Libertyville where he remained a lifelong resident. Ed was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in WWII and a member of the American Legion Post 329 in Libertyville. He and his family harvested sweet corn and sold it by going door to door and also grew vegetables, pumpkins & and as a family made homemade Christmas wreaths that they sold out of the garage. Ed was a former longtime maintenance employee for the Village of Libertyville and Lake County Public Works sewer plant operator. He will be remembered as an outdoors person who enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his vacation home in Fifield, WI.
He is survived by his children, Jim (Deanna) Willer, Sharon Willer and Joe “Ralph” (Denise) Willer; 6 grandchildren, Jeremy, Stefanie, Jennifer, Monique & Jessica; 8 great grandchildren & 1 great great grandson; brother-in-law, Fred (Delores) Eiserman and numerous nieces & nephews.
