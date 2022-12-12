...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 4 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
up to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Edmond H. Griffin, age 96, of Marshall, formerly of Fifield, died on Monday December 5, 2022 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Marshall. He was born on March 11, 1926 in Fifield, the son of Roy and Imogene Griffin. Edmond’s father died when Edmond was four years old in a deer hunting accident. His mother raised him and his brother, Gordon. He attended Fifield elementary and high school graduating in 1944. He proudly played basketball for Fifield high school class of 1944. He entered the Navy during WWII and proudly served on an LST in the Pacific Sector. Upon return from WWII, he settled back into Fifield and purchased his pride and joy—80 acres of land west of Fifield from his uncle. He cut and sold the timber from that land to pay his uncle back for that purchase.
He played on the Fifield city basketball and baseball teams for many years. His baseball arm strength prowess was legendary and his “Charlie Brown” glove is displayed in the Fifield Museum. He was a founding member of the Fifield Volunteer Fire Department and the Fifield American Legion Post. He was also a member of the Fr. Otto Weber Knights of Columbus council. Another love was bowling. That was how he met is first wife Sophie Barnash. They had a son, Rick, and unfortunately Sophie died 6 days after he was born. He worked logging his land and then also worked on the railroad driving spikes on a section crew.
