Edith Louise (Kopydlowski) Koporetz, 80, of Phillips, WI, was taken home to be with our Lord after a brief battle with an illness on January 21, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. Edith was born on March 30, 1941, to Roman and Johanna (Klose) Kopydlowski in Milwaukee, WI.

She attended St Paul’s Catholic school and married Edward John Koporetz on June 24, 1957, in Milwaukee, WI. After her children started school, she attended Sacred Heart School of Practical Nursing where she became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Spending much of her nursing career at the Park Falls hospital, Edith was passionate about being an LPN and loved the people she worked with. Edith enjoyed spending her free time fishing, sewing, knitting, crocheting, playing board games with her family, and watching the Packers. The candy dish was always full when her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments