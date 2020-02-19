The Phillips High School boys' basketball team lost 75-46 at Edgar in Marawood Conference action on Friday, Feb. 7. Edgar led 42-24 at halftime.

Tanner Miller paced the Loggers with 19 points. Sawyer Kirchmeyer was also in double figures with 10. Braden Janacek finished with eight points, Derek Loomis scored four and Ethan Mudgett and Dylan Scholz added three and two points, respectively.

