Duane S. Jorgensen, 86, of Ogema, passed away on Friday, July 29, at the Marshfield Hospital where he had been for several weeks.

Celebration of life funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Rib Lake with Fr. Jayanna Kanna officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Jorgensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments