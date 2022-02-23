Duane Henry Ringersma, 70, of Phillips, WI, passed away peacefully at his home on February 1, 2022, surrounded by his family while under the care of Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born on May 8, 1951, to Henry and Beaulah (Stenlund) Ringersma in Phillips, WI.
Duane graduated from Phillips High School and spent most of his working career at Lionite. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending nearly all of his time with his family. Duane was the definition of a proud family man. He enjoyed tinkering with handheld electronic card games and spending as much time as possible with all of his treasured grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; daughter, Jennifer; sons, Kevin (Heather), Matt; seven grandchildren, Tanner, Taylor, Jaxon, Grant, Madilyn, Bennett, and Sean; sisters, Barb (Kent) Englund, Grace Olson, Debbie (John) Stirmel; brothers, Donald (Deb) and Daniel (Charmaine) Ringersma; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Phyllis Catchpole, Gloria Baran, Joan Ringersma, and Linda Janacek.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Word of Life Family Church, 104 Fairway Dr, Phillips, WI 54555, with Pastor Jason Bridge officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until the time of the service at the church. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Per the family’s wishes, please do not purchase a memorial tree from this website. Donations and cards may be sent to: Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, PO Box 27, Phillips, WI, 54555.
