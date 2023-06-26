Dr. Patrick M. Kaletka, age 87, passed away in Sierra Vista Arizona on June 1, 2023. He was the youngest child of Martin and Frances Kaletka. He was born and grew up in Lugerville WI, was a graduate of Phillips High School and, for many years, had made Arizona his home.

After serving honorably in the Air Force for seven years, Pat resumed his education, and achieved a doctorate in psychology.

  

