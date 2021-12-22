LODI - Donald Henry Lasee, died peacefully at his home on December 12, 2021, at the age of 88 years. He was born on September 6, 1933, in Catawba, Wis. at the family log cabin homestead. This is where he attended school and high school. After graduation in 1951, he joined the Army in 1954. After proudly serving his country for 2 years, he moved back to Catawba and started farming with his dad and also on his own. He then married and had four children. Throughout the years, he had worked with several different companies. On weekends he played music with a variety of country bands, (Prentice Ramblers, Wild Rose, and the Trippers). He also loved to play music at the nursing homes and the farmer’s market. He wrote a few songs including one for Lodi’s Suzy the Duck Days and also Maple Syrup Festivals. Don was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a member of the KC’s and the American Legion. In 1986, he met the wonderful woman Kendra Munson, who became the love of his life. Upon marriage to Kendra, he gained six boys in addition to his four children and then together were blessed with another daughter.
In addition to Kendra, his loving wife of 35 years, survivors include, their children, June Bornholdt (Tony), Jean Lasee, Russell Lasee, Robin Trzecinski (Jamie); Dave, Bob (Cathie), Mike, Chris (Vicky), Rik, Bill Munson, and Catherine Lasee; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
