Donald C. “Don” Chizek, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born on Nov. 12, 1959, in Portage, Wis., the son of the late James and Shirley (Plyer) Chizek. Don was a 1978 graduate of Lodi High School. He had been employed with the Lodi Canning Company for many years. Don had a variety of interests and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling Wisconsin on his prized Suzuki cycle He is survived by his son, James (Casey) Chizek; three grandchildren, Catie Duerst, James “JJ” and Maddie Chizek; his sister, Michelle (Greg) Chizek; brother, Frank (Jakki) Chizek; and other relatives and many friends. A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be held at PRAIRIE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CENTER, 9236 Development Dr., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Rev. Chris Wilson presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Services will be live streamed at facebook.com\prairievalleychristiancenter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to www.takeemoutdoors.org/ or the Mackenzie Center in Poynette. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments