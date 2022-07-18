...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties through 545 PM
CDT...
At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Iron,
southeastern Ashland and northeastern Price Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek
shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Donald C. “Don” Chizek, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born on Nov. 12, 1959, in Portage, Wis., the son of the late James and Shirley (Plyer) Chizek. Don was a 1978 graduate of Lodi High School. He had been employed with the Lodi Canning Company for many years. Don had a variety of interests and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling Wisconsin on his prized Suzuki cycle He is survived by his son, James (Casey) Chizek; three grandchildren, Catie Duerst, James “JJ” and Maddie Chizek; his sister, Michelle (Greg) Chizek; brother, Frank (Jakki) Chizek; and other relatives and many friends. A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be held at PRAIRIE VALLEY CHRISTIAN CENTER, 9236 Development Dr., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, with the Rev. Chris Wilson presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Services will be live streamed at facebook.com\prairievalleychristiancenter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to www.takeemoutdoors.org/ or the Mackenzie Center in Poynette. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Lodi Funeral & Cremation Care 157 S. Main St. (608) 592-3201
