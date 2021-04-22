...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Dry conditions and breezy southwest winds will lead to near-
critical fire weather conditions today. Afternoon relative
humidity will fall to between 15 to 25 percent, with wind gusts
between 15 to 25 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to
lower 60s. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger
before burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin. The DNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.
The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will available on the DNR Wolf management plan webpage.
