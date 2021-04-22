Timber wolf

A gray wolf

 DNR photo

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced it is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin. The DNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.

The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will available on the DNR Wolf management plan webpage.

