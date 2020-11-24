A group of 14 hunters get together after their opening day hunt north of Nelson Lake Saturday, Nov. 21. Two of the hunters, including Tom Reitz, have hunted deer for 60 years in the area. Reitz’ dad first hunted near Smith Lake in 1934. They are originally from Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
MADISON (AP) — Hunters killed slightly more deer during opening weekend of Wisconsin's traditional nine-day gun season than last year, state wildlife officials said Tuesday.
The Department of Natural Resources released data that shows hunters harvested 95,257 deer from Saturday morning through Sunday evening. That's up about 2.3% from 93,155 during opening weekend in 2019. Hunters also killed more bucks, taking 49,025. That's up about 1.6% from last year.
