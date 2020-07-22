MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources says volunteers have discovered a rare carnivorous plant in northern Wisconsin that was last seen four decades ago but failed to find any trace of scores of previously documented rare plants in the state.
The department dispatched 60 volunteers with its Rare Plant Monitoring Program around Wisconsin last year to check on the health and size of rare plant populations. They uncovered English sundew, an insect-eating plant, in Ashland County for the first time in 40 years.
