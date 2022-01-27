MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles is providing information to help citizens obtain identification, free of charge, that will be valid for voting. Residents should start the process now in order to have official identification in time for the Wisconsin 2022 Spring Primary on Feb. 15.
Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military, student ID card, or other official documentation. There is no separate “voter ID,” and the federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes.
