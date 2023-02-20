Dianne Marie Stichmann, 79, Wausau, formerly of Phillips passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, while under the care of Marshfield Hospital-Weston Comfort Care and Assisted Living Services at Mountain Terrace, Wausau.

She was born May 4, 1943, in Chicago, daughter of the late William and Claraine (Burgholzer) Knaack. Dianne married Stan Stichmann in Hayward on July 7, 1977, deceased April 2022. Prior to that she was married to Bob Bembenek Sr. and Roger Loomis. She had two children with Bob, but later divorced, Roger also preceded her in death. Bob Sr. of Cedar Rapids, IA survives. Dianne graduated from Oak Creek High School, Oak Creek WI, 1961.

