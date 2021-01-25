Election 2020-Wisconsin-Recount

FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Nov. 20 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin finished a partial recount of its presidential results on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

 AP/Nam Y. Huh

MADISON (AP) — When Donald Trump continued to falsely claim in December that massive fraud and other voting irregularities had cost him a second term, top Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature said they were reviewing thousands of complaints about the election.

But the majority of them were mass-generated form letters making nonspecific claims about alleged irregularities, a right-wing fraud-finding effort and a clip from Fox's Sean Hannity show, according to an investigation by a Wisconsin newspaper. Others implored Republican lawmakers to overturn an election they were convinced was rigged, even though local, state and national officials have confirmed its integrity.

