MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin last week is likely connected to the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and reinforces the need for unvaccinated residents to get inoculated, according to state health officials.

"They are at risk if the Delta variant takes hold, which it likely will," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments