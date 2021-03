Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND TOMORROW... Minimum RH is expected to drop below 15 percent due to a dry air mass aloft with dewpoints as low as -50C at 800mb. This, combined with winds over 20 mph today and over 35 mph Saturday, should cause near-critical fire weather conditions today and could exceed critical fire weather conditions Saturday. The only critical fire weather criteria not met is temperatures over 75 degrees, with highs forecasted to be in the mid to upper 50s.