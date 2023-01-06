Dean Dvorak, 58, of Brantwood, WI, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2022.

Dean was born in Milwaukee, WI, on May 12, 1964, to Kenneth and Susan (Hafer) Dvorak.

