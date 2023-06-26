Darlene (Upson) Kaufmann passed away peacefully in her sleep June 12, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1936, to Ervin and Helen (Haster) Upson.

She was a wonderful, loving Mom, sister and friend to so many. Singing was one of her main passions and she enjoyed many activities with family and friends. Darlene and Bernie owned and ran the Stonecroft for many years. Darlene also managed the Crystal Cafe. She was well known for her home cooking and homemade pies.

