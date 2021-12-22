Darlene T. McMullen, 70, of Prentice, WI, went peacefully to be with our Lord on December 18, 2021, at Aspirus Medford Hospital, with her family by her side. Darlene was born on March 10, 1951, to William and Geraldine (Nelson) Raab, in Ladysmith, WI.
She was a wonderful mother and dedicated grandmother. She enjoyed flowers, camping, and most of all, spending time with her family. Hosting sleepovers and movie nights was one of her favorite things, complete with snacks she would make for everyone. Darlene would go out of her way to make special meals when her children would visit. Although sewing wasn't her favorite, she had talent for it and would always would step up and help her family and friends. Darlene married Larry McMullen on October 10, 1970, and was very proud of his service in the United States Army.
