Donald E. Arndt, 91, of Kennan, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake, WI. Donald was born on May 18, 1930, to Emery and Martha (Kirmse) in the Township of Georgetown, WI.

He was married to Patricia (Keller) in Kennan on October 21, 1950. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kennan, WI. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His family was his pride and joy.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene McMullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments