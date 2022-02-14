Daniel T. Banavige, of Phillips, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 15, 1940, to Joseph and Sarah (Zelonis) Banavige in Peckville, PA.
While a very sad day for us left behind, it brings great joy to our hearts to know Dan, Patti, Tamara, and Ronan are united as a family in Heaven and feasting away at God’s greatest banquet table of home cooked gourmet food. Dan’s life, from beginning to end, was full of pride and passion. As a young boy growing up in Manchester, Connecticut, little Danny rose to be the fastest tobacco picker on the farm and was proud of being promoted to the coveted leadership role of Straw Boss. He rose from playing baseball with his brothers on a vacant lot behind their house to becoming the proud Captain of his 1962 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Varsity baseball team. As the first member of his family to attend college, after putting in a lot of hard work and effort, Danny was very proud to be awarded a full college scholarship from Pratt & Whitney.
