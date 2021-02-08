GLASGOW, Mont. (AP) — Forecasters said Monday that dangerously cold wind chills reaching as low as 55 degrees below zero will set in across the Northern Plains this week, as an arctic air mass lingers over the central U.S.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill warnings and advisories for large areas of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota and northern portions of Wisconsin and Michigan.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments