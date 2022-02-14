Curtis W Wehrman Jr, 61, passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2021.
Curt was born on September 25th, 1960, to Curtis SR and Rita Wehrman in Milwaukee Wisconsin. He became a certified AODA counselor and spent his years serving in the health field. He also volunteered his times and years at the Wausau warming shelter. He served his life always wanting to help others.
