A portion of this story reporting the highway funding plan vote failed appeared in the March 19 print edition. After press time, we were made aware the vote was under a legal review that ultimately reversed the initial decision.
A vote taken at the March 17 meeting of the Price County Board of Supervisors — authorizing the borrowing of $1 million to start an extensive county highway repair and maintenance program — was believed to have failed at the time of the meeting. However, upon later legal review, it was determined the motion had, in fact, passed in a 9-3 vote.
The motion to approve the funding, which received nine votes in favor, was considered failed at the meeting due to a three-fourths threshold required to successfully pass a motion.
