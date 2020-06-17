Price County Livestock Barn

The west wing of the livestock barn, which has been on the fairgrounds since the early 1900s, has collapsed. The entire building has been deemed unsafe for public entry. A committee has been formed to address the issues identified in two fairground buildings.

 Photo by Anna Maria Hansen

Samuels Group, a general contractor from Wausau, has been hired by the county at the rate of $7,500 in order to evaluate options for repairing or replacing two age-damaged buildings at the Price County fairgrounds.

The collapse of the west wing of the historic livestock barn earlier this spring initially prompted the county's insurance firm, Municipal Property Insurance Company, to conduct a structural evaluation of the barn, as well as the Open Class building.

Price County open class building

Open Class building 

