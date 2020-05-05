Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative justices that control the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised doubts Tuesday about whether Gov. Tony Evers' administration's Stay at Home order is legal, asserting that the Legislature never intended to give the executive branch so much power.

Justice Rebecca Bradley suggested during oral arguments over the order that state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm's decision to extend the mandate without legislative input amounts to tyranny. She also questioned whether Palm might next herd people into social distancing camps akin to World War II Japanese internment camps.

