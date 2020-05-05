FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, motorists make their way around the Wisconsin State Capitol during a rally against Gov. Tony Evers' extended stay-at-home order due to COVID-19 in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers is expected to meet Republican and Democratic legislative leaders Monday, May 4 to discuss next steps in Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative justices that control the Wisconsin Supreme Court raised doubts Tuesday about whether Gov. Tony Evers' administration's Stay at Home order is legal, asserting that the Legislature never intended to give the executive branch so much power.
Justice Rebecca Bradley suggested during oral arguments over the order that state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm's decision to extend the mandate without legislative input amounts to tyranny. She also questioned whether Palm might next herd people into social distancing camps akin to World War II Japanese internment camps.
