The Park Falls Beautification Committee will begin taking orders for wreaths for the sixth annual ‘Deck the Rails’ program. The goal is to decorate the rails along the Highway 13 corridor with Christmas wreaths in memory of, or in honor of, loved ones past and present. This project was begun in by Julie Armstrong as a fundraiser for the Park Falls Athletic Park. This year’s proceeds will go to benefit the new community park in downtown Park Falls that is yet unnamed.
The deadline for orders is Nov. 15, 2021, and the cost is $25 per wreath. Forms can be found on Facebook, City Hall, the Chamber office, and at many local businesses. For information, questions, or opportunities to volunteer, please contact Terri Kaiser at 715-762-3688 or Shannon Greenwood at the Park Falls Area Community Development Corp. office at 715-744-4700.
