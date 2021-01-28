Drivers who frequent the stretch of State Highway 13 between Phillips and Prentice have likely noticed the shuttered wayside, which has been closed since 2018. The approximately three-acre property is expected to go up for sale to the general public in the near future, according to representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The property was an agenda item at the Price County Board of Supervisors’ recent meeting on Jan. 19, with the county officially transferring the property deed to the DOT.
