The “Year end review” story printed on page A2 of the Dec. 30 Price County Review, should have noted that after the clock was vandalized in the 1980s, it was repaired and installed at the bank building where it remained until 2016. The current bank removed the clock to replace it with a sign, which is when it was nearly destroyed until concerned individuals tracked it down before it was scrapped and initiated a five year restoration project that was completed with November 2021 installation.

