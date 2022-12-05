Born to Eternal Life on November 27, 2022, at the age of 94 in Muskego, WI. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecelia (Fitzgerald). Wonderful Dad to Kevin (Cynthia), Colleen (Rick) Raupp, Catherine (Jim) Landowski, Carin (Jerry) Voors, Christa (Peter) Kallio andCecelia(Thom) Kunstek. Awesome Opa to Kyle and Brady Campbell, Kelsie (Hunter) Lilly; David, Gregory (Sophie), Colin (Jessie) and Julia Raupp; Steven Landowski; Dan (Leah) Voors, Theresa (Luke) Eskau, Nick Voors and Sarah (Tony) Lau; Kristin (Danny) Semrad, Karl, Kasey and Kelby Kallio; Cayla (Mitchell) Masarik, Connor, Carter, Cole and Caden Kunstek. Loving Great Opa to Liana, Emma, Aubrey, Caleb, Hannah, Tucker, Reagan, Dylan and Beatrice. Dear brother to Patrick (the late Martha) and MaryJo Koshak. Dear brother-in-law to Patricia (the late Bud) Wold and Barbara (the late Mike) Carey. Cletus was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary (Kundinger) Campbell, sister Roseann, brothers Sylvester (the late Betty) and Jacob (Beryl) Campbell, sister-in-law Peggy (the late Jim) Moen and brother-in-law John (the late Jackie) Fitzgerald. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Cletuswas born in Park Falls, was a US Navy and WWII veteran and he belonged to the Park Falls American Legion Post 182. He was a dedicated coach and school teacher for over 40 years, primarily spent with the Department of Defense Dependents Schools (DoDDS) System overseas in France, Germany and Japan.

