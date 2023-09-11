Clare Meier, 70, of Rib Lake, is singing psalms of praise in the presence of her Lord and Savior, following her final victory over the cancer that ravaged her earthly body these last few months. Clare was born the first of seven children to Clarence and Eloise (Szerlong) Nowobielski on November 21, 1952, and died September 3, 2023. She grew up on the family farm just outside of Thorp. She received a bachelor’s of science degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, a nursing degree from Northcentral Technical College, and a certificate in Bible and missions from Bethany College of Missions. October 5, 1974, Clare married Wes Meier and moved to the town of Spirit. Clare and Wes started and ran a forestry consulting business from their home starting in the 1970s. Clare focused mostly on being a stay-at-home mom from 1980 onward, when the first of their three children was born.
Clare’s life changed drastically again in 1992, when Wes was diagnosed with colon cancer, which Clare and he fought together for almost two years, until Wes’ death in January of 1994. She completed her nursing degree in 1997 and worked for a few years as a nurse for Hope Hospice, but ultimately decided to follow her life’s dream of working on the mission field overseas. In 2005 she took a leap of faith and enrolled in Bethany Global University for a one-year mission training program. Following her time at Bethany, she began her search for her place on the mission field, ultimately ended up deciding to leave her home in Spirit and commit to spending a year in Chiang Mai, Thailand, sharing the Gospel. While in Chiang Mai, Clare was given the opportunity to spend a few weeks working among the hill tribes in Yunnan Province in China, and her memoir, “Where in the World is Yunnan Province?” culminates the telling of her life story with that time in China. After a year in Thailand, she returned to the US and to focus instead on combining her heart for care with her heart for missions by helping people in rural Price and Taylor Counties access basic care.
