Chipping in

Matti Heikkinen of Prentice took first place among 12- and 13-year-old boys in the PGA Drive, Chip & Putt sub-regional qualifier at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point. He now moves on to regional qualifiers in Chicago at Medinah Country Club in September. (Contributed photo)

