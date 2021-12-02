MEDFORD — Several children were seriously injured and a mother is dead as a result of a pickup truck rear-ending a horse-drawn buggy full of Amish family members on Nov. 24, according to an updated news release from Taylor County Sheriff Larry Woebbeking.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office updated a previous announcement regarding the crash to note that the Amish buggy contained 10 passengers of which nine were injured as a result of the collision. Most of the injured were children, however, the mother died from her injuries on Nov. 26.

