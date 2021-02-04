CHS wrestling qualifiers

Pictured from the left are Aiden Miesbauer-1st, Johnny Miller-2nd, Collin Luhtala-2nd, Sabastian Barnabus-2nd, and Owen Miesbauer-1st.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Five Chequamegon High School wrestlers qualified for sectionals at the WIAA Division 3 Cornell Regional on Jan. 30. They will compete at the St. Croix Falls Sectional on Jan. 6. Pictured from the left are Aiden Miesbauer-1st, Johnny Miller-2nd, Collin Luhtala-2nd, Sabastian Barnabus-2nd, and Owen Miesbauer-1st.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments